Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Rating Increased to Outperform at National Bank Financial

Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF – Get Rating) was upgraded by National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on RLLMF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Real Matters from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Real Matters Stock Performance

Shares of RLLMF stock opened at $3.81 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average of $3.51. Real Matters has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $4.74.

Real Matters Company Profile

Real Matters, Inc engages in the provision of management services to the mortgage lending and insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: United States Appraisal, United States Title, and Canada. The United States Appraisal segment offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, home equity, and default transactions through its Solidifi brand.

