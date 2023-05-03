Realty Income (NYSE:O) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.01-4.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.12.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE O traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,091,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,566,667. Realty Income has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $75.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a PE ratio of 43.23, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.65.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Realty Income will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a apr 23 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 4.9%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 215.49%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Realty Income from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $72.25 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Realty Income

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in O. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

