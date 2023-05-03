Reed’s (NYSE:REED) versus Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Head to Head Survey

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) and Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.8% of Reed’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.3% of Zevia PBC shares are held by institutional investors. 29.9% of Reed’s shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of Zevia PBC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Reed's alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Reed’s and Zevia PBC’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reed’s $50.78 million 0.13 -$19.22 million ($8.99) -0.28 Zevia PBC $163.18 million 1.42 -$33.86 million ($0.85) -3.88

Profitability

Reed’s has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zevia PBC. Zevia PBC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Reed’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Reed’s and Zevia PBC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reed’s -36.23% -12,036.32% -59.55% Zevia PBC -20.75% -38.95% -30.67%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Reed’s and Zevia PBC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reed’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Zevia PBC 0 2 2 0 2.50

Zevia PBC has a consensus price target of $5.13, indicating a potential upside of 55.30%. Given Zevia PBC’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zevia PBC is more favorable than Reed’s.

Risk & Volatility

Reed’s has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zevia PBC has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zevia PBC beats Reed’s on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reed’s

(Get Rating)

Reed’s, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

About Zevia PBC

(Get Rating)

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels. It provides its products under the Zevia brand name. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Encino, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.