Reed’s (NYSE:REED) vs. Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Head-To-Head Review

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) and Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.1% of Monster Beverage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of Reed’s shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of Monster Beverage shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.9% of Reed’s shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Monster Beverage and Reed’s’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monster Beverage $6.31 billion 9.53 $1.19 billion $1.12 51.61 Reed’s $50.78 million 0.14 -$19.22 million ($8.99) -0.30

Profitability

Monster Beverage has higher revenue and earnings than Reed’s. Reed’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Monster Beverage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Monster Beverage and Reed’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monster Beverage 18.88% 17.32% 14.51% Reed’s -36.23% -12,036.32% -59.55%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Monster Beverage and Reed’s, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monster Beverage 0 5 13 0 2.72 Reed’s 0 0 0 0 N/A

Monster Beverage currently has a consensus price target of $56.19, indicating a potential downside of 2.34%. Given Monster Beverage’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Monster Beverage is more favorable than Reed’s.

Volatility & Risk

Monster Beverage has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reed’s has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Monster Beverage beats Reed’s on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Monster Beverage

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors. The Strategic Brands segment sells concentrates and beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations. The Other segment consists of certain products sold by its subsidiary, American Fruits and Flavors LLC to independent third-party customers. The company was founded on April 25, 1990, and is headquartered in Corona, CA.

About Reed’s

(Get Rating)

Reed’s, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.