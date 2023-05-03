Relay Therapeutics (RLAY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.70) per share for the quarter.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.12. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 21,036.13% and a negative return on equity of 33.05%. The company had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Relay Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RLAY opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.52 and its 200-day moving average is $17.65. Relay Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $33.06. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RLAY shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.65.

In other news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $293,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,246 shares of company stock worth $321,490. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RLAY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 198.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

