RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners raised its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,837,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,682 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $339,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RNR. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 7,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,982,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,765,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at RenaissanceRe

In other RenaissanceRe news, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 1,515 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total transaction of $320,149.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,520.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RenaissanceRe Trading Down 2.3 %

RenaissanceRe stock traded down $5.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.10. The company had a trading volume of 165,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,411. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $124.18 and a 12-month high of $223.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $204.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.34 by $0.82. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. RenaissanceRe’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 22.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is -5.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.80.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment focuses on catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance, and insurance.

Further Reading

