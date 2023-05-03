Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 3,450 at Barclays

Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 3,520 ($43.98) to GBX 3,450 ($43.10) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Renishaw from GBX 3,200 ($39.98) to GBX 3,000 ($37.48) in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Renishaw in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company.

Shares of RNSHF remained flat at $46.50 during trading on Wednesday. Renishaw has a 1 year low of $39.25 and a 1 year high of $50.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.40.

Renishaw Plc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of metrology and healthcare products. It operates through the Metrology and Healthcare segments. The Metrology segment engages in the fields of industrial automation and motion systems. The Healthcare segment offers engineering solutions for stereotactic neurosurgery, analytical systems that identify and assess biochemical changes associated with disease formation and progression, the supply of specially configured metal additive manufacturing (AM) systems for medical and dental applications, the supply of implants to hospitals and specialist design centres for craniomaxillofacial surgery, and products and services that allow dental laboratories to manufacture high-quality dental restorations.

