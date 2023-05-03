Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $182.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.43 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 23.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Repligen updated its FY23 guidance to $2.35-$2.42 EPS.

Repligen Trading Up 5.9 %

Repligen stock traded up $9.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.45. 391,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,826. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.90 and its 200 day moving average is $175.43. Repligen has a 52 week low of $137.21 and a 52 week high of $262.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.93, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Repligen alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repligen

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Repligen by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Repligen by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Repligen by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Repligen by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Repligen

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RGEN shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Repligen from $220.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Repligen from $170.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark dropped their price target on Repligen from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Repligen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.56.

(Get Rating)

Repligen Corp. is a global life sciences company, which engages in providing bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. It operates through the North America. Europe, and Asia Pacific Region or Other geographical segments. The company was founded by Alexander G.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.