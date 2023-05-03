Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) PT Lowered to $207.00 at Craig Hallum

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $220.00 to $207.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repligen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.89.

Repligen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $157.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.08. Repligen has a one year low of $137.21 and a one year high of $262.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.43.

Institutional Trading of Repligen

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Repligen had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $182.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Repligen’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Repligen will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its stake in Repligen by 12.0% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 1,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 0.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 432,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the first quarter worth approximately $173,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Repligen by 157.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Repligen by 35.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. is a global life sciences company, which engages in providing bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. It operates through the North America. Europe, and Asia Pacific Region or Other geographical segments. The company was founded by Alexander G.

