Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $53.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.21 million. Republic First Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 9.59%.

Republic First Bancorp Trading Down 19.3 %

Shares of FRBK stock opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.10. Republic First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $4.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.20 million, a PE ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRBK. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Republic First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Republic First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Republic First Bancorp by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 475,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 285,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Republic First Bancorp by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 612,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 63,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Republic First Bancorp by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 19,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Republic First Bancorp

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Republic First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Republic First Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of credit and depository banking services through its subsidiary. It offers checking, savings, cash management, commercial, small business administration, and commercial real estate loans, mortgages, credit, debit, and gift cards, online and mobile banking, merchant services, and mobile deposit services.

