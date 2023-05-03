Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Nevro Corp.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:NVRO)

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Nevro in a research report issued on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.62) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.68). The consensus estimate for Nevro’s current full-year earnings is ($2.45) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nevro’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.35) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.97) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NVRO. Citigroup lowered shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Nevro from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Nevro in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Nevro from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Nevro from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nevro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

Shares of Nevro stock opened at $26.68 on Monday. Nevro has a fifty-two week low of $26.62 and a fifty-two week high of $66.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2,668.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.52.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $96.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.35 million. Nevro had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 34.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVRO. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Nevro by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Nevro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Nevro by 206.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nevro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nevro Corp. engages in the development of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes the senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

