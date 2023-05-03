Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PSNY)

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report released on Thursday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Sheppard expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.53) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Fox Advisors began coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.60.

Shares of NASDAQ PSNY opened at $3.70 on Monday. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $13.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.02 and a 200 day moving average of $4.99.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the third quarter worth $36,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the third quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

