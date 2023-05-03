Research Analysts Set Expectations for Enbridge Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Enbridge in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 28th. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.68. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $2.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Enbridge’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.74 by C($0.11). Enbridge had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 5.63%.

ENB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. CSFB upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Enbridge to a “sell” rating and set a C$53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$58.29.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at C$52.54 on Monday. Enbridge has a 52-week low of C$48.88 and a 52-week high of C$59.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$52.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$53.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$106.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.887 dividend. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 277.34%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

