Research Analysts Set Expectations for Teladoc Health, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Teladoc Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst S. Schoenhaus anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Teladoc Health’s current full-year earnings is ($1.50) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.78.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $26.03 on Monday. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $21.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.89.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 285.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $637.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.71 million.

In other Teladoc Health news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 2,254 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $57,161.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 35,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,367.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Teladoc Health news, CAO Richard J. Napolitano sold 1,384 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $35,098.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,560.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 2,254 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $57,161.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 35,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,367.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,157,635. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 100.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,320 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,833,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $99,275,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $644,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,919 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. It operates through the following segments: Teladoc Health Integrated Care, BetterHelp, and Others. The Teladoc Health Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services.

