Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

RGP has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Resources Connection from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Resources Connection from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Resources Connection Stock Performance

RGP stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.36. 194,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,522. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.64. The company has a market cap of $482.50 million, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.72. Resources Connection has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $23.18.

Insider Activity at Resources Connection

Resources Connection ( NASDAQ:RGP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Resources Connection will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Donald B. Murray sold 70,000 shares of Resources Connection stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $1,016,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,455.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Resources Connection

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGP. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Resources Connection by 483.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Resources Connection by 41.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Resources Connection by 23.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Resources Connection by 21.0% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Resources Connection by 38.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

