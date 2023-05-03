Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.745 per share on Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:QSR traded down C$0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$97.55. The company had a trading volume of 128,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,256. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$88.95 and its 200 day moving average price is C$87.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.36. The stock has a market cap of C$30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of C$60.37 and a 52-week high of C$99.21.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.96 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.25 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 36.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 5.8127295 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Cfra upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$81.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$69.67.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

