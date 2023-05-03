Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Announces Earnings Results

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

QSR traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.57. 639,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,315,577. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.48 and its 200 day moving average is $64.84. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $46.68 and a 52 week high of $73.24.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 67.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

QSR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.13.

In related news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 264,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total value of $17,359,220.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,301,854.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,484 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 222.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,957,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,590 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.