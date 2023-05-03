Retirement Capital Strategies Has $746,000 Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Retirement Capital Strategies decreased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up 0.4% of Retirement Capital Strategies’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Retirement Capital Strategies’ holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESGU. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7,846.2% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,742,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 47,141,587 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,456,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,721,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,724 shares during the period. Taiyo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Taiyo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,307,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,768,000 after purchasing an additional 522,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,445,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 25.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,654,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,677,000 after purchasing an additional 334,025 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.71. 25,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819,797. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.36. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $77.28 and a 12 month high of $96.41.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

