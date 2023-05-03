Retirement Capital Strategies Invests $3.49 Million in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV)

Retirement Capital Strategies bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 95,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,494,000. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Retirement Capital Strategies’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Retirement Capital Strategies owned 0.52% of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFIV. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 171,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after acquiring an additional 26,285 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 124,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,949,000 after acquiring an additional 16,789 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
EFIV traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.90. 9,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,479. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.08. The company has a market cap of $738.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.02. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a 12-month low of $33.50 and a 12-month high of $41.34.
About SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF
The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.
