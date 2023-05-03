Retirement Capital Strategies Purchases Shares of 7,114 Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Retirement Capital Strategies purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFAC. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3,300.1% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,845,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 9,556,379 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,162,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169,030 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 11,251,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666,734 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $69,264,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 163.9% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,581,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,229,000 after buying an additional 2,845,151 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAC stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $25.40. The stock had a trading volume of 82,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,126. The stock has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $26.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.06.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.