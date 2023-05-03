Reviewing IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) & POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET)

POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET – Get Rating) and IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for POET Technologies and IPG Photonics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score POET Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 IPG Photonics 0 2 4 0 2.67

POET Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 58.92%. IPG Photonics has a consensus target price of $136.60, indicating a potential upside of 15.11%. Given POET Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe POET Technologies is more favorable than IPG Photonics.

Risk and Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

POET Technologies has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IPG Photonics has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares POET Technologies and IPG Photonics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio POET Technologies $552,748.00 294.64 -$21.04 million ($0.57) -7.18 IPG Photonics $1.43 billion 3.93 $109.91 million $1.97 60.24

IPG Photonics has higher revenue and earnings than POET Technologies. POET Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IPG Photonics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares POET Technologies and IPG Photonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets POET Technologies N/A -135.64% -116.87% IPG Photonics 7.69% 4.82% 4.20%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.0% of POET Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.5% of IPG Photonics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of POET Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.1% of IPG Photonics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

IPG Photonics beats POET Technologies on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About POET Technologies

POET Technologies, Inc. engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module. The company was founded on November 14, 1985 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals. The company was founded by Valentin P. Gapontsev and Igor Samartsev in 1990 and is headquartered in Marlborough, MA.

