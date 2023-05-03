Revolution Medicines (RVMD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.84) per share for the quarter.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.21. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 702.95% and a negative return on equity of 41.17%. The firm had revenue of $15.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 million. On average, analysts expect Revolution Medicines to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RVMD opened at $23.35 on Wednesday. Revolution Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $31.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.20. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.45.

In other news, insider Margaret A. Horn sold 1,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total value of $26,789.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,350.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Thilo Schroeder purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.46 per share, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,553,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,777,121.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Margaret A. Horn sold 1,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total transaction of $26,789.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,350.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 18.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,984,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,990 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,353,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,291,000 after acquiring an additional 949,655 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,312,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,152 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,680,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,659,000 after acquiring an additional 27,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,446,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,464,000 after acquiring an additional 68,304 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Revolution Medicines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revolution Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

