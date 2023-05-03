Richmond Brothers Inc. Sells 2,143,563 Shares of Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI)

Richmond Brothers Inc. lowered its holdings in Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) by 93.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,143,563 shares during the period. Air Industries Group makes up about 0.8% of Richmond Brothers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Richmond Brothers Inc. owned approximately 4.33% of Air Industries Group worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Air Industries Group by 71.3% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 82,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 34,210 shares in the last quarter. 14.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on AIRI shares. Taglich Brothers reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Air Industries Group in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Industries Group in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AIRI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.94. 1,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,366. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 million, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Air Industries Group has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $8.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.55.

Air Industries Group is an integrated tier 1 manufacturer of precision assemblies and components for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications and is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense. The company is regarded for its expertise in manufacturing parts and assemblies that are vital for flight safety and performance, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, and jet engine components.

