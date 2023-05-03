RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $25.93

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.93 and last traded at $26.78, with a volume of 164343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RNG shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $62.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on RingCentral from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.48.

RingCentral Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.13). RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 765.97% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. The company had revenue of $524.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.41 million. Equities research analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,944 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $182,433.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,005 shares in the company, valued at $4,760,284.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other RingCentral news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 4,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $172,933.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,062 shares in the company, valued at $4,628,868.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $182,433.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,760,284.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,305 shares of company stock worth $458,254. Insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RingCentral

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in RingCentral during the third quarter worth $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in RingCentral by 51.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 17,125.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Further Reading

