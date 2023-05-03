Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $14,591.91

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $14,591.91 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00007065 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00026617 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019381 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00018043 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000076 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001122 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,109.50 or 1.00024517 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00209208 USD and is up 2.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $13,304.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.