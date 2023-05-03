Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Acquires New Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 8.0% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,844,000 after acquiring an additional 17,716 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 10.2% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,297 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 241.5% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 94,629 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,458,000 after buying an additional 66,919 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 43,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Stock Performance

Boeing stock traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,406,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,079,715. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.18. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $221.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.32 billion, a PE ratio of -29.37 and a beta of 1.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.75) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.60.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

