Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 113 Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DG shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dollar General in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Dollar General from $211.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $248.00 to $249.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.82.

Insider Activity

Dollar General Stock Down 0.8 %

In other news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire purchased 3,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

DG stock traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $218.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,152. The company has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $214.89 and its 200-day moving average is $232.88. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $261.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.63% and a net margin of 6.38%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 22.10%.

Dollar General Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

