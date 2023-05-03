Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Invests $143,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 32,414 shares in the last quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,926.2% during the third quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,186,000 after acquiring an additional 130,367 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,415.4% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 7,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,539 shares of company stock valued at $10,214,031. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $106.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,461,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,918,803. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.25 and a 200 day moving average of $97.25. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $123.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.80.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

