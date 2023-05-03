Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 981 Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.3% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.9% during the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 15,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, East Coast Asset Management LLC. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. East Coast Asset Management LLC. now owns 22,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.38.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

CL stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.10. 1,287,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,643,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.84 and a 1 year high of $83.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.40. The company has a market cap of $67.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.49.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 90.14%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

