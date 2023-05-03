Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Takes Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 933 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total transaction of $111,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,970,326.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 24,425 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.54, for a total value of $6,803,339.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,428 shares in the company, valued at $676,295.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total transaction of $111,152.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,676 shares in the company, valued at $12,970,326.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 347,303 shares of company stock valued at $95,218,362. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK stock traded down $6.04 on Wednesday, reaching $287.85. 599,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,896. The company has a market cap of $109.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $281.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $306.56.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on Stryker from $314.00 to $321.00 in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research upped their target price on Stryker from $299.00 to $313.00 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.86.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

See Also

