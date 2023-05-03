Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 161.7% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $225.25. 53,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,340. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $238.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.41. The company has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

