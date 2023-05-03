Riverview Capital Advisers LLC Buys 262 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Riverview Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,471 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for approximately 1.1% of Riverview Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Target by 3,577.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Target by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Target by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in Target by 191.5% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

Target Stock Performance

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.70. The stock had a trading volume of 700,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,090,158. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $238.59. The firm has a market cap of $72.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.11 and its 200-day moving average is $161.32.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.24%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading

