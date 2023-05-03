Riverview Capital Advisers LLC Buys 65 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Riverview Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.6% of Riverview Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5,464.0% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 773,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,374,000 after acquiring an additional 759,660 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,278,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $410,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $185.38. The company had a trading volume of 81,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.18. The company has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $210.00.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

