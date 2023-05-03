Riverview Capital Advisers LLC Cuts Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Riverview Capital Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,025 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 11.4% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 102.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,468,655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $126,405,000 after purchasing an additional 742,894 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PYPL traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.13. 2,708,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,182,698. The stock has a market cap of $80.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $103.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.88.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

