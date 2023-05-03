Robert Half International Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NYSE:RHI)

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%.

Robert Half International has increased its dividend by an average of 11.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 18 years. Robert Half International has a payout ratio of 37.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Robert Half International to earn $5.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.3%.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Robert Half International Price Performance

RHI opened at $70.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. Robert Half International has a 1 year low of $65.40 and a 1 year high of $102.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 39.94% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Robert Half International will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on RHI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Robert Half International in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $1,011,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,567,946.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $1,011,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,049 shares in the company, valued at $17,567,946.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 3,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $278,346.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,087.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Robert Half International

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Robert Half International by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Robert Half International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Robert Half International declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Robert Half International

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.