Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) CEO Vladimir Tenev Sells 23,311 Shares

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 23,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $196,045.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,066,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,970,391.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Vladimir Tenev also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

On Tuesday, April 4th, Vladimir Tenev sold 83,333 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $811,663.42.

On Monday, March 6th, Vladimir Tenev sold 83,334 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $820,006.56.

On Monday, February 6th, Vladimir Tenev sold 83,333 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $884,163.13.

On Thursday, February 2nd, Vladimir Tenev sold 19,923 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total transaction of $224,731.44.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

HOOD stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.38. The company had a trading volume of 6,065,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,932,688. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $12.76. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.44 and a 200 day moving average of $9.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a negative net margin of 131.63%. The company had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Robinhood Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

HOOD has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter worth about $29,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 14,956 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter worth about $48,000. 58.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.