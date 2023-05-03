Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) Trading 5.2% Lower This Week

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. One Rocket Pool ETH token can currently be purchased for about $1,984.07 or 0.06978899 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Rocket Pool ETH has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rocket Pool ETH has a market capitalization of $569.75 million and $2.42 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Rocket Pool ETH

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 161,698 tokens and its circulating supply is 287,164 tokens. The official message board for Rocket Pool ETH is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 161,698 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 1,991.02588017 USD and is up 1.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $2,693,455.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Pool ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

