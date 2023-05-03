Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) COO Eric Venker Sells 109,074 Shares

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) COO Eric Venker sold 109,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $904,223.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 675,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,602,116.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Eric Venker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 27th, Eric Venker sold 73,514 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $625,604.14.

Roivant Sciences stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,983,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,909,966. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.95 and its 200-day moving average is $7.29. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $17.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.29 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 2,887.92% and a negative return on equity of 73.96%. On average, research analysts forecast that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Roivant Sciences by 18.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Roivant Sciences by 10.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 93,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 8,839 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Roivant Sciences by 39.4% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Roivant Sciences by 5.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 84,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $1,528,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

About Roivant Sciences

(Get Rating)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

Featured Stories

