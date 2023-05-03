Roundhill Pro Sports Media & Apparel ETF (NYSEARCA:MVP) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Roundhill Pro Sports Media & Apparel ETF (NYSEARCA:MVP – Get Rating) were up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.33 and last traded at $12.33. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 2,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.30.

Roundhill Pro Sports Media & Apparel ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.32.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roundhill Pro Sports Media & Apparel ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roundhill Pro Sports Media & Apparel ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.