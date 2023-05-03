Royal Bank of Canada Increases EQB (TSE:EQB) Price Target to C$88.00

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$87.00 to C$88.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cormark lifted their price target on EQB from C$81.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. National Bankshares lifted their price target on EQB from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on EQB from C$83.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

EQB Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of TSE EQB traded up C$3.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$62.72. 45,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,840. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$59.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$58.41. The stock has a market cap of C$2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.75. EQB has a 12-month low of C$44.81 and a 12-month high of C$70.00.

EQB Company Profile

EQB ( TSE:EQB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C$2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.37 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$234.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$215.80 million. EQB had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 36.27%. As a group, research analysts expect that EQB will post 10.3080986 EPS for the current year.

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

