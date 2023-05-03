Royal Bank of Canada Increases EQB (TSE:EQB) Price Target to C$88.00

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$87.00 to C$88.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.31% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cormark lifted their price target on EQB from C$81.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. National Bankshares lifted their price target on EQB from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on EQB from C$83.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.
EQB Trading Up 5.2 %
Shares of TSE EQB traded up C$3.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$62.72. 45,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,840. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$59.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$58.41. The stock has a market cap of C$2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.75. EQB has a 12-month low of C$44.81 and a 12-month high of C$70.00.
EQB Company Profile
EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.
Featured Articles
- Starbucks Stock Becomes a Value Play
- Kraft Heinz Recovery Gains Momentum
- Here’s Why AMD’s Weak Guidance Is A Blessing In Disguise
- BP Shares Sold Off After Earnings: Here Is What Upset Markets
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
Receive News & Ratings for EQB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.