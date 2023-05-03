Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Price Target to $90.00

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Leidos from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Leidos from $116.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.71.

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $80.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.08. Leidos has a 12 month low of $79.41 and a 12 month high of $110.91.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Leidos will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 548.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

