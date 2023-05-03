Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Increases Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Ryerson has a payout ratio of 17.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Ryerson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RYI traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,092. Ryerson has a 12-month low of $18.68 and a 12-month high of $41.89. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($1.35). Ryerson had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Ryerson will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYI. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Ryerson by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Ryerson by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Ryerson by 2.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Ryerson by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryerson by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on RYI shares. TheStreet upgraded Ryerson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ryerson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ryerson from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels, and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment, and electrical machinery.

See Also

