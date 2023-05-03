Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,930.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.03%. The company had revenue of $3.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.07) earnings per share. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Sage Therapeutics Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of SAGE stock traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,742. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.53 and a 200 day moving average of $41.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.16. Sage Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $27.36 and a 12-month high of $50.16.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 11,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $519,394.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 121,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,441,572.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sage Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 252.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,106,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,733,000 after purchasing an additional 792,819 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 30.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,835,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,850,000 after purchasing an additional 666,826 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 13.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,822,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,833,000 after buying an additional 580,250 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,715,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 110.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 704,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,354,000 after buying an additional 368,896 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SAGE. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.46.

About Sage Therapeutics

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines. It targets diseases and disorders of the brain with three key focus areas: depression, neurology, and neuropsychiatry. The company was founded by Steven Marc Paul and Douglas Covey on April 16, 2010, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

