Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,930.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.03%. The company had revenue of $3.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.07) earnings per share. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Sage Therapeutics Trading Up 5.8 %
Shares of SAGE stock traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,742. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.53 and a 200 day moving average of $41.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.16. Sage Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $27.36 and a 12-month high of $50.16.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 11,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $519,394.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 121,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,441,572.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have weighed in on SAGE. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.46.
About Sage Therapeutics
SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines. It targets diseases and disorders of the brain with three key focus areas: depression, neurology, and neuropsychiatry. The company was founded by Steven Marc Paul and Douglas Covey on April 16, 2010, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
