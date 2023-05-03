Saitama (SAITAMA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $701,953.85

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. In the last seven days, Saitama has traded down 16.5% against the dollar. One Saitama token can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Saitama has a market cap of $56.44 million and approximately $701,953.85 worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00007012 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00026372 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019403 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00017943 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000076 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001094 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,045.10 or 0.99888646 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Saitama Token Profile

SAITAMA is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,812,964,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,741,892,503 tokens. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/wearesaitama. The official website for Saitama is linktr.ee/wearesaitama. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @wearesaitama and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Saitama

According to CryptoCompare, “Saitama (SAITAMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saitama has a current supply of 44,812,964,363 with 38,605,752,722 in circulation. The last known price of Saitama is 0.00127608 USD and is down -0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $682,009.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://linktr.ee/WeAreSaitama.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saitama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Saitama should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Saitama using one of the exchanges listed above.

