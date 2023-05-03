Salzhauer Michael Cuts Holdings in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Salzhauer Michael lessened its holdings in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,693 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,428 shares during the quarter. Salzhauer Michael’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OFG. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 734.8% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 193.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Ganesh Kumar sold 6,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $194,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 167,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,027,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other OFG Bancorp news, Director Jorge Colon sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $904,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,821.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ganesh Kumar sold 6,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $194,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 167,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,027,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,338 shares of company stock worth $2,756,146 over the last quarter. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OFG Bancorp Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of OFG Bancorp from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

OFG traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.64. 72,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,266. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. OFG Bancorp has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $30.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.33.

OFG Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

