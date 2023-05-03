Salzhauer Michael Decreases Position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Salzhauer Michael reduced its position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,693 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,428 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OFG. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the third quarter worth $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 734.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 193.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OFG Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OFG Bancorp Stock Performance

OFG traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.64. 72,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,266. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.33. OFG Bancorp has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $30.52.

OFG Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on OFG Bancorp from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Ganesh Kumar sold 6,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $194,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 167,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,027,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jorge Colon sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $904,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,821.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ganesh Kumar sold 6,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $194,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 167,567 shares in the company, valued at $5,027,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,338 shares of company stock worth $2,756,146 over the last quarter. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

