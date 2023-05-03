Salzhauer Michael Makes New $261,000 Investment in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Salzhauer Michael acquired a new position in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNVR. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Univar Solutions by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Univar Solutions by 55.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 130.4% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNVR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Univar Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:UNVR traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.60. The stock had a trading volume of 305,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,239. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $35.63.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 22.44% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Univar Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.