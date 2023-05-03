Salzhauer Michael Sells 1,131 Shares of First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI)

Salzhauer Michael trimmed its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,406 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael owned 0.39% of First Guaranty Bancshares worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 12.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William K. Hood acquired 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $56,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 769,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,630,552.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased 3,700 shares of company stock worth $81,260 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First Guaranty Bancshares Stock Down 3.0 %

FGBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded First Guaranty Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on First Guaranty Bancshares from $26.50 to $18.25 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

FGBI stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.11. 6,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,968. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.18 and its 200-day moving average is $20.65. The company has a market cap of $129.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.98 and a 12 month high of $29.65.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $25.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 14.77%. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

First Guaranty Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. First Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 25.91%.

First Guaranty Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FGBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.