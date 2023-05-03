San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Shares Sold by Beck Bode LLC

Beck Bode LLC reduced its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,307 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC owned 0.66% of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust worth $3,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 367.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,592 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 298.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 14.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE SJT traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.80. 427,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,940. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.58. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $15.43.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.35%.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust engages in the provision of express trust services. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

