Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Up 5.7%

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.59 and last traded at $5.59. Approximately 173,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,092,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.29.

SANA has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sana Biotechnology from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.62.

Sana Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:SANA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. Analysts forecast that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sana Biotechnology news, Director Joshua H. Bilenker acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the third quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

